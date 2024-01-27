Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (1-27-24)

BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 09:30:02-05
PREVIEW: Kentucky at Arkansas (1-27-24)
Sit down with Big Z (1-27-24)
Women's basketball falls to Arkansas (1-27-24)
Coke Play of the Week (1-27-24)

The BBN Gameday crew gets you prepared for Kentucky at Arkansas tonight! Keith Farmer is in place in Fayetteville and Jack "Goose" Givens joins us in the studio.

Maggie Davis sits down one-on-one with Zvonimir Ivišić.

UK Gymnastics' Baliey Bunn earns the Coke Play of the Week for her determination to stick the landing.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

