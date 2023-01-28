Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN GameDay Full Episode (1-28-23)

Originally aired at 9 a.m. Saturday on LEX 18 News
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
BBN Tonight
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 09:30:09-05
Preview: Kentucky vs. Kansas (1-28-23)
Wheeler embracing the new role? (1-28-23)
Behind-the-scenes with Brady Welsh (1-28-23)
We Back Pat initiative (1-28-23)

Kentucky vs. Kansas tips off at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena! We have Jack "Goose Givens join us to break down what will help the Wildcats stay in the win column.

We take a behind-the-scenes look at how Kentucky basketball's strength & conditioning coach Brady Welsh gets the Cats ready for game time.

Kentucky Track & Field keeps setting records and is ranked top 5 in the nation.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community