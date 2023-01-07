Watch Now
BBN GameDay Full Episode (1-7-23)

Originally aired at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Preview: Kentucky at Alabama (1-7-23)
Hoppin' Toppin (1-7-23)
This week for the Wildcats (1-7-23)
Coke Play of the Week (1-7-23)

Kentucky plays Alabama today, we look at the playmakers going into the match-up.

Jack "Goose" Givens to give his take on the match-up, freshman Cason Wallace and the bounce back Jacob Toppin had.

Kentucky women's basketball falls on the road at Georgia, but Robyn Benton achieves a great milestone of 1000 points. We look ahead to their game in Rupp Arena against LSU on Sunday.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

