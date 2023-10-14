Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday Full Episode (10-14-23)

Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
BBN Tonight
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 09:30:14-04
Andru Phillips one-on-one (10-14-23)
PREVIEW: Kentucky vs. Missouri (10-14-23)
Happy Homecoming, Wildcats (10-14-23)
Coke Play of the Week (10-14-23)

This week is about how Kentucky Football responds after a 51-13 loss in Athens. Kentucky is back in Kroger Field taking on the Missouri Tigers under the lights.

We'll hear from head coach Mark Stoops and offensive and defensive coordinators Liam Coen and Brad White ahead of the 7:30 match.

Kentucky Volleyball's Brooklyn Deleye put on a show last week and earned the Coke Play of the Week!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18