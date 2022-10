After a tough game without quarterback Will Levis, Kentucky is looking to bounce back in their home game against Mississippi State.

UK Sports Networks' Jeremy Jarmon is back to break down some play heading into gameday.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.