BBN Gameday Full Episode (10-26-24)

The Auburn Tigers are hunting for their first conference win, and the Wildcats are fighting to get back in the win column. The BBN Gameday crew talks to Mark Stoops, defensive back Ty Bryant and more.

The Men's Basketball team had their first exhibition game, and Lamont Butler put on a show! Keith Farmer has a one-on-one with the point guard.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.