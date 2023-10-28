Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday Full Episode (10-28-23)

BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
BBN Gameday
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
Posted at 9:57 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 09:57:11-04
Preview: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (10-28-23)
50 years of Kroger Field (10-28-23)
Women's soccer: A season to remember (10-28-23)
Coke Play of the Week (10-28-23)

Kentucky and Tennessee have a lot in common coming into today's match. Both teams are sitting 5-2 overall and, 2-2 in the SEC, but the Volunteers have a leg up in this series. Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas have more on the Wildcats who are looking to chip away at that.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18