BBN Gameday full episode: 10-5-24

BBN Gameday airs Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18
Kinsey Lee and Christi Thomas talk UK football's bye week, including how the Cats pulled off the incredible upset over Ole Miss in Oxford. Hear from Mark Stoops, Brad White and Octavious Oxendine. Plus, Coach Stoops gives an update on Maxwell Hairston.

We're also taking a cinematic look into the game, thanks to the UK Sports Video department.

Then, we have more on UK volleyball as the Cats start SEC play. Hear from the sophomore sensation, Brooklyn DeLeye. Plus: head coach Craig Skinner has a message to the fans ahead of UK's next home game. The Cats host Missouri Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Historic Memorial Coliseum.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

