BBN Gameday Full Episode (10-7-23)

We let head coach Mark Stoops and the UK football team preview the game against the back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

UK Sports Netwrok's Jeremy Jarmon breaks down what Kentucky is doing well and what could help propel them to a W in today's top 25 showdown.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.