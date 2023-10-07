Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday Full Episode (10-7-23)

BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
BBN Gameday
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 09:30:02-04
PREVIEW: Kentucky at Georgia (10-7-23)
Jeremy Jarmon breakd sown Cats vs. Dogs (10-7-23)
Jeremy Flax: The Underdog (10-7-23)
Coke Plat of the Week (10-7-23)

We let head coach Mark Stoops and the UK football team preview the game against the back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

UK Sports Netwrok's Jeremy Jarmon breaks down what Kentucky is doing well and what could help propel them to a W in today's top 25 showdown.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18