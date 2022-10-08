BBN Gameday Full Episode (10-8-22)

Head football coach Mark Stoops says he'd let us know if anyone was injured. This statement comes after reports that quarterback Will Levis was injured and not playing against the Gamecocks. In the spirit of caution, we also discuss QB backups on the show.

We talk to UK Sports Network's Dusty Bonner about what to expect and we recap the women's basketball team's media day.

BBN Tonight

