BBN Gameday Full Episode (10-8-22)

Originally aired at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 08, 2022
UK Wildcats vs. SC Gamecocks (10-8-22)
Dusty Bonner talks what to expect vs South Carolina (10-8-22)
Women's basketball media day recap (10-8-22)
Head football coach Mark Stoops says he'd let us know if anyone was injured. This statement comes after reports that quarterback Will Levis was injured and not playing against the Gamecocks. In the spirit of caution, we also discuss QB backups on the show.

We talk to UK Sports Network's Dusty Bonner about what to expect and we recap the women's basketball team's media day.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

