BBN Gameday Full Episode (11-25-23)

Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 25, 2023
PREVIEW: Governor's Cup (11-25-23)
Izayah Cummings Previews the Cards (11-25-23)
Happy Thanksgiving, BBN! (11-25-23)
Coke Play of the Week (11-25-23)

PREVIEW: The Kentucky Football Wildcats are in enemy territory today, taking on the Louisville Cardinals. We have everything you need to know before the Noon kickoff on ABC.

Izayah Cummings is a Louisville native who chose the good side, we'll hear how he grew up with the rivalry and his progress throughout the season.

We know Thanksgiving has passed but the Men's basketball team has some holiday opinions.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

