Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday Full Episode (11-26-22)

Originally aired at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News.
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
BBN Tonight
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 09:30:41-05
Preview: Cats vs. Cards (11-26-22)
Louisville hate week (11-26-22)
Exclusive: Levis previews Governor's Cup (11-26-22)
Men's Soccer hosts Sweet 16 match tomorrow (11-26-22)

It's a big day in Kentucky football: Senior Day, a rivalry game, and the final regular season game.

We get you ready for the game against the Lousiville Cardinals with a one-on-one with QB1 Will Levis. And we hear from both coordinators on what those game and rivalry means to them, the team as a whole, and Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky Volleyball has a big weekend ahead, this Saturday's game can determine if the team gets a share of the SEC regular season championship title.

Mne's Soccer hosts its NCAA Sweet 16 match against Pittsburgh at the Bell. Sunday, November 27 at 6 p.m. If you can't make it the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results