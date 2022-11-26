BBN Gameday Full Episode (11-26-22)

It's a big day in Kentucky football: Senior Day, a rivalry game, and the final regular season game.

We get you ready for the game against the Lousiville Cardinals with a one-on-one with QB1 Will Levis. And we hear from both coordinators on what those game and rivalry means to them, the team as a whole, and Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky Volleyball has a big weekend ahead, this Saturday's game can determine if the team gets a share of the SEC regular season championship title.

Mne's Soccer hosts its NCAA Sweet 16 match against Pittsburgh at the Bell. Sunday, November 27 at 6 p.m. If you can't make it the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

