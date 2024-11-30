BBN Gameday Full Episode (11-30-24)

The Wildcats enter Saturday's match against Louisville, 4-7. The Cards travel down I-64 with an inverse record of 7-4. Freshman quarterback Cutter Boley gets the start. Our BBN Gameday Crew breaks down all the headlines heading into the Noon kickoff.

The Kentucky Volleyball team has eight straight SEC regular season championships after sweeping Arkansas. Our Sierra Newton was there as the Cats celebrated.

Women's soccer season comes to an end in the NCAA tournament. The Rifle team set a record; Sofia Ceccarello earned an NCAA record perfect 600 in air rifle.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.