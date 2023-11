Kentucky Football is on the road, in Starkville Saturday night against Mississippi State. We'll take a look at this Bulldogs offense as the Kentucky defense looks to bounce back after a tough loss to Tennessee last week.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.