BBN Gameday Full Episode (12-17-22)

Originally aired Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News.
BBN Tonight
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 17, 2022
Kentucky vs. UCLA (12-17-22)
Camron Mills talks UK vs. UCLA (12-17-22)
Next man up: JuTahn McClain (12-17-22)
Steiner speed wins again (12-17-22)

UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills joins Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas to talk Men's basketball ahead of their UCLA matchup.

Women's basketball faces Florida Gulf Coast University on Sunday. Wear your best Christmas sweater to support.

Kentucky football's JuTahn McClain sits down with Maggie Davis to preview the Music City Bowl.

