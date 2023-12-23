Watch Now
BBN GAMEDAY: Full Episode 12-23-23

Kentucky basketball beats Louisville; Kentucky football prepares for Clemson
Posted at 9:30 AM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 09:30:06-05
Kentucky basketball beats Louisville by 19 points inside the KFC Yum! Center. Hear from UK's two leading scorers, Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell. Plus, the basketball team gets you in the holiday spirit! Maggie Davis has more on "Christmas Carols with the Cats."

Plus, it's been a huge week for the UK football program. Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas discuss National Signing Day and the 2024 class, with help from associate coach Vince Marrow and incoming quarterback Cutter Boley! Mark Stoops has also hired his next wide receivers coach. Meet Daikiel Shorts.

Stick around for another great Coke Play of the Week!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

