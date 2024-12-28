Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (12-28-24)

BBN Gameday
The University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team is back in action for their last non-conference match of the season.

The Wildcats take on Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+, Eli Gehn and Christi Thomas preview the game.

Kentucky Football picks up an experienced quarterback in Zach Calzada. Maggie Davie talks one-on-one with the newest Wildcat.

Kentucky Volleyball adds two Wildcats in the transfer portal as well.

Our Coke Play of the Week is a jolly one!!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

