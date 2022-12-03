Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (12-3-22)

Originally aired Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 9:28 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 09:28:30-05
Preview: Kentucky vs. Michigan (12-3-22)
MBB Coaches roundtable (12-3-22)
Wildcat Round-up (12-3-22)
Coke Play of the Week (12-3-22)

The Wildcats are in London, England to play Michigan in the O2 Arena, and we're here to get you ready for the game.

We also look ahead to the Class of 2023. Tonight's Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer sat down with assistant coaches: Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman, and K.T. Turner about the incoming ballers.

Soccer ends its season with an upset from Pittsburgh and baseball season is underway with its schedule unveiling.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

