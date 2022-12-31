BBN Gameday Full Episode (12-31-22)

Christi Thomas and Jack "Goose" Givens get us prepped with everything we need to know before the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals for New Year's Eve.

That includes looking into Kenny Payne's time here not only as an assistant coach but as a player on the court.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.