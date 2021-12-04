Watch
BBN Gameday: Full Episode (12-4-21)

LEX18
BBN Gameday
Posted at 10:06 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 10:06:05-05
BBN Gameday: Full Episode (12-4-21)
No game? No problem! Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas are still bringing you the latest from around the world of Big Blue Nation, including Mark Stoops contract extension, possible bowl games, the Governor's Cup, the transfer portal and more. Hear from Jeff Piecoro and Jack Goose Givens.

Plus, the women's basketball team picked up a big win over West Virginia this week. Kyra Elzy's cats will play again this Sunday at 2 p.m., as they begin to prepare for the start of SEC play in the coming weeks.

And stick around for our Coke Play of the Week, because it's LEAPS and BOUNDS above the rest...

