BBN Gameday: Full Episode (12-9-23)

Kinsey Lee and Eli Gehn host from the Gameday studio with the latest on today's Kentucky vs. Penn basketball game inside Wells-Fargo Arena. Hear from the team's Philadelphia natives ahead of today's game.

Plus, we have the latest on UK football's upcoming trip to the Gator Bowl. Hear from Mark Stoops and Dabo Swinney.

It's also a busy weekend for the Big Blue Nation, including two rivalry matchups between the Cats and the Cards. The rugby teams are meeting with a National Championship on the line, while the women's basketball programs face off inside the YUM! Center. Plus: UK gymnastics opens its season ranked ninth in the preseason poll. Head to Rupp Arena this Sunday at 4 p.m. for the annual Blue-White Meet. You don't need a ticket to enter the meet; parking is free!

And finally, our Coke Play of the Week goes to...

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.