BBN Gameday Full Episode (2-18-23)

Kentucky hosts Tennessee in an SEC rematch. Kentucky has one Quad 1 win this week, can they grab another one?

The 1996-98 teams are in town as UK Athletics honors the bunch.

Jack "Goose" Givens joins us to talk about what the Cats did right against Mississippi State and what they need to do for the win later today.

Kentucky athletics has a full weekend, Kentucky Rifle competes in the NCAA qualifiers and celebrates their seniors, and Kentucky softball and baseball are in full swing.

