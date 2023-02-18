Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (2-18-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 09:30:36-05
Preview: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2-18-23)
Goose's View (2-18-23)
This Week for the Wildcats (2-18-23)
Coke Play of the Week (2-18-23)

Kentucky hosts Tennessee in an SEC rematch. Kentucky has one Quad 1 win this week, can they grab another one?

The 1996-98 teams are in town as UK Athletics honors the bunch.

Jack "Goose" Givens joins us to talk about what the Cats did right against Mississippi State and what they need to do for the win later today.

Kentucky athletics has a full weekend, Kentucky Rifle competes in the NCAA qualifiers and celebrates their seniors, and Kentucky softball and baseball are in full swing.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

