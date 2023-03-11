Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (3-11-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 9:31 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 09:33:05-05
Cats knocked out of the SEC Tournament (3-11-23)
BBN: Loving UK win or lose (3-11-23)
Spring Football is here (3-11-23)
Coke Play of the Week (3-11-23)

Kentucky gets knocked out of the SEC Tournament by the Vanderbilt Commodores in the quarterfinals, 80-73. Although the loss stings, it could be a blessing in disguise with so many guys still on the mend from their injuries.

Evan Leake joined Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer down in Nashville to get Big Blue Nation's Nashville experience.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

