BBN Gameday Full Episode (3-11-23)

Kentucky gets knocked out of the SEC Tournament by the Vanderbilt Commodores in the quarterfinals, 80-73. Although the loss stings, it could be a blessing in disguise with so many guys still on the mend from their injuries.

Evan Leake joined Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer down in Nashville to get Big Blue Nation's Nashville experience.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.