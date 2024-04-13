Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (4-13-24)

Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 13, 2024
Mark Pope is our man (4-13-24)
Mark Pope the reporter (4-13-24)
Kentucky Football spring game is TODAY (4-13-24)
Coke Play of the Week (4-13-24)

What a week it has been for Big Blue Nation as the Kentucky Men's Basketball head coach search started and subsequently ended with the hiring of Mark Pope!

Kentucky Football's Blue-White game is today at 1 p.m. at Kroger Field! Admission is free, and gates open at noon. It won't be a full-contact action, but BBN will still get a good look at the guys available.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

