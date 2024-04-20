BBN Gameday: Full Episode 4-20-24

Christi Thomas has an extensive look back at the first week of the Mark Pope era for Kentucky basketball, including our exclusive interview with the Wildcats new head coach. We also have more on that iconic bus ride into Rupp Arena, as well as the latest on Reed Sheppard and Travis Perry.

Then, we're catching up with Derek Anderson! Hear from Pope's former teammate and fellow national champion.

Did you know Pope's post-college career actually started at WLEX-TV?! We dug through the LEX 18 archives to bring you more on Pope the reporter, including a story with two of his former coworkers who have held onto a handwritten note for more than 20 years. Plus: see how one group of UK fans are welcoming Pope's family to town.

Then, we bring you our Coke Play of the Week!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.