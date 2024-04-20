Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday: Full Episode 4-20-24

BBN Gameday airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 and statewide on UK Sports Network affiliates
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
BBN Gameday
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 09:30:03-04
BBN Gameday: Full Episode 4-20-24
BBN Gameday: Welcome Mark Pope! (4-20-24)
BBN Gameday: Derek Anderson on Mark Pope! (4-20-24)
BBN Gameday: A Letter From Mark Pope! (4-20-24)
BBN Gameday: This Week for the Wildcats! (4-20-24)

Christi Thomas has an extensive look back at the first week of the Mark Pope era for Kentucky basketball, including our exclusive interview with the Wildcats new head coach. We also have more on that iconic bus ride into Rupp Arena, as well as the latest on Reed Sheppard and Travis Perry.

Then, we're catching up with Derek Anderson! Hear from Pope's former teammate and fellow national champion.

Did you know Pope's post-college career actually started at WLEX-TV?! We dug through the LEX 18 archives to bring you more on Pope the reporter, including a story with two of his former coworkers who have held onto a handwritten note for more than 20 years. Plus: see how one group of UK fans are welcoming Pope's family to town.

Then, we bring you our Coke Play of the Week!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18