Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday: Full Episode 4-27-24

Airs Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News and all across the UK Sports Network
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
BBN Gameday
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 08:59:59-04
BBN Gameday full episode 4-27-24
GAMEDAY: UK baseball + basketball headlines (4-27-24)
GAMEDAY: CATSPY Awards (4-27-24)
GAMEDAY: This Week for the Wildcats (4-27-24)
GAMEDAY: Coke Play of the Week (4-27-24)

Kinsey Lee and Christi Thomas break down the latest headlines for Kentucky basketball and UK baseball.

Plus, they recap the CATSPY awards and bring you more on all of your favorite Wildcats.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week! It includes a trophy...

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18