Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday Full Episode (4-8-23)

Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
BBN Tonight
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 09:30:06-04
Offensive spring ball standouts (4-8-23)
Defensive spring ball standouts (4-8-23)
Gymnastics heads to NCAA National Championships (4-8-23)
Coke Play of the Week (4-8-23)

Kentucky Football is winding down its spring football practices, so we caught up with Barion Brown and Zion Childress to see how it's been going.

Gymnastics is going to the NCAA tournament and in celebration, the team threw the first pitch this past week. Kentucky Baseball started its 10-day stretch of away games in Athens, Georgia, Friday night.

Masai Russell has broken another collegiate record!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!