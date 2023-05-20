Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (5-20-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 9:30 AM, May 20, 2023
Moments of the Year (5-20-23)
Track heading to NCAA East Prelims (5-20-23)
Coke Play of the Week (5-20-23)

Kentucky Men's Tennis falls to the Virginia Cavaliers in the NCAA semifinals. Although the team is finished, three Wildcats qualified for individuals.

The Kentucky Track & Field team had 33 members qualify for the NCAA East Preliminary Championships and men's golf's Alex Goff rounds up his season as a record holder.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

