BBN Gameday: Full Episode 8-27-22

Kentucky football season is right around the corner, and we have you covered! Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas roll through the week's biggest football headlines, including Mark Stoops statements at a recent kickoff luncheon, the ongoing (or is it?) competition for the starting left tackle position, the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List, and the depth chart in the running back room.

Then, Christi and Anna are joined by former UK football quarterback Dusty Bonner to talk about... Kentucky's CURRENT quarterback! Watch as Dusty breaks down some Will Levis tape from last season and discusses how he can take the next step this year.

It was a busy week for leaders in the UK Athletics Department, as six head coaches traveled to eastern Kentucky to volunteer, and two major figures were inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Stick around for our Coke Play... Or should we say PLAYS... of the week!