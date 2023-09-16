Watch Now
BBN Gameday Full Episode (9-16-23)

BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 16, 2023
Preview: Kentucky vs. Akron (9-16-23)
Dusty's Take: Former QB Previews Cats vs. Zips (9-16-23)
Hall of Fame Season (9-16-23)
Coke Play of the Week (9-16-23)

It’s Kentucky's first night game of the season at Kroger Field. Eli Gehn and Christi Thomas prepare you for the 7:30 battle.

Former Kentucky QB Dusty Bonner joins us to break down Devin Leary tape.

It's been an award-worthy week as we celebrated several Wildcats being inducted into multiple halls of fame. We check in with several honorees.

And the Coke Play of the Week, It’s only right that Tayvion Robinson’s two touchdowns make it in.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

