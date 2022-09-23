BBN Gameday Full Episode (9-17-22)
Posted at 9:36 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 21:36:14-04
BBN Gameday hears from Associate Head Coach Vince Marrow on how Youngstown, Ohio is a special place.
UK Sports Network's Jeremy Jarmon breaks down the crucial defensive play of the UK v. Florida football game.
We hear from volleyball Head Coach Craig Skinner ahead of their match-up against no. 2 Nebraska, and we have the Saturday forecast and your Coke Play of the Week.
