BBN Gameday full episode (9-24-22)

Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis preview Saturday's Kentucky football game against Northern Illinois. Hear from both head coaches and learn about the Huskies ongoing quarterback situation.

Then, Kentucky quarterback-turned-UK Sports Network analyst Dusty Bonner joins them in the studio. He'll give his take on how the Cats are looking three games into the season, and he'll break down some tape on the UK offense.

We have to get a little basketball talk in, too, because we have an exclusive interview with the newest UK basketball player, Ugonna Onyenso! Watch our Keith Farmer's sit-down interview with the 6'11" forward.

Stick around, because we have a Coke Play of the Week we HAVE to talk about, and we have your gameday forecast - what you need to know before heading to Kroger Field!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.