BBN Gameday Full Episode (9-30-23)

It's game day! Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators for a noon kickoff! The Paul Finebaum show and SEC Nation crew are in town for the game, and it's Blue-White for BBN!

We're previewing everything you need to know about this SEC match.

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston has had quite a season so far, with two pick-sixes and an interception under his belt. Maggie Davis learns about the proccess for the sophomore to arrive this season.

The Coke Play of the Week belongs to volleyball's Megan Wilson!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.