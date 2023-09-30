Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday Full Episode (9-30-23)

Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
BBN Tonight
Gameday - full episode fsg.jpg
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 20:00:26-04
PREVIEW: Kentucky vs. Florida (9-29-23)
Leary vs. Mertz (9-29-23)
A look back at Cats vs. Gators (9-29-23)
Coke Play of the Week (9-29-23)

It's game day! Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators for a noon kickoff! The Paul Finebaum show and SEC Nation crew are in town for the game, and it's Blue-White for BBN!

We're previewing everything you need to know about this SEC match.

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston has had quite a season so far, with two pick-sixes and an interception under his belt. Maggie Davis learns about the proccess for the sophomore to arrive this season.

The Coke Play of the Week belongs to volleyball's Megan Wilson!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18