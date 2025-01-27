Watch Now
BBN Gameday: full episode UK Basketball at Vanderbilt (1-25-25)

BBN Gameday airs Saturday mornings at 9:00 on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18 | Also available statewide on your local UK Sports TV Network affiliate station
BBN Tonight
LEX 18 — Christi Thomas and Eli Gehn are joined by Cameron Mills to talk Kentucky basketball's trip to Vandy, what makes Memorial Gymnasium unique, and what he's noticed from game officials.

We also have a shortened version of the Andrew and Lizzie Carr story for you. Click here for the full story.

Eli and Christi also break down "This week for the Wildcats," including the latest on UK women's basketball and gymnastics.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

