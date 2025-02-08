Watch Now
BBN Gameday: full episode UK vs. South Carolina (2-8-25)

BBN Gameday airs every Saturday at 9:00 a.m. on LEX 18 and all across the UK Sports TV Network
BBN Tonight
Christi Thomas and Maggie Davis get you ready for Kentucky basketball's home game vs. South Carolina. Hear from both head coaches, Mark Pope and Lamont Paris.

Then, Goose Givens joins with his take on Pope's squad, including Amari Williams and his triple double.

This week for the Wildcats, spring sports got underway! We have the latest on UK baseball and softball, including some stellar insight from both head coaches.

Plus, our play of the week is going to a Wildcat whose resume is getting full... Might as well add one more!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

