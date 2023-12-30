BBN GAMEDAY Gator Bowl Preview Special!
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! Game Prep!
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! Big Blue Pep Rally!
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! One on One with Liam Coen
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! One on One with Brad White
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! Record Setting Ray!
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! Meet the Dream Team!
BBN Gameday Gator Bowl Preview Special! It's Game Time!
We're in Jacksonville previewing the Taxslayer Gator Bowl LIVE leading right up to kick off from Everbank Field!
BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.
You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.