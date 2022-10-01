BBN Gameday: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss (10-1-22)

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPN - we get you ready for it! Former Wildcat Jeremy Jarmon joins us to discuss the week's headlines from Mark Stoops, Lane Kiffin, Will Levis and more. He'll also break down what the return of Chris Rodriguez will mean for Kentucky's offense, specifically in their run game.

Then, BBN Gameday reporter Maggie Davis sits down with Ole Miss transfers Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith to preview their return to Oxford.

Both Kentucky basketball programs began practicing this week. Hear the messages John Calipari and Kyra Elzy had for their team on the first day of practice. Plus, it's a busy Saturday across Big Blue Nation. Check out this slate of games!

Stick around because we have your Gameday forecast and our Coke Play of the Week!

