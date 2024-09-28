BBN GAMEDAY: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss (9-28-24)

Christi Thomas and Eli Gehn preview Kentucky football's trip to Oxford to play No. 6 Ole Miss. Hear from Mark Stoops, Lane Kiffin, Brad White and Jamarion Wilcox.

Then, we're talking about UK's wide receivers, including our one-on-one interview with junior Dane Key. We revisit his first trip to Oxford, as well as the numbers Barion Brown put up against the Rebels in 2022.

Plus, we're discussing the latest on Kentucky basketball. Get more information on this year's Big Blue Madness, and hear from Cameron Mills following one of UK's recent practices.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week! We're honoring six former Wildcats.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.