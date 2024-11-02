BBN Gameday: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (11-02-24)

Christi Thomas and Kinsey Lee are in the studio to preview Kentucky football's trip to Knoxville to face the Volunteers. Hear from Mark Stoops, Bush Hamdan, Brad White and Eil Cox ahead of the Cats vs. the Vols. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network.

Plus, basketball season official begins Monday! The Wildcats took care of business in their pair of exhibitions, even if their second test wasn't all smooth sailing. Hear from head coach Mark Pope, as well as senior guard Jaxson Robinson.

The women's basketball season also gets underway this Monday. Hear from the new head coach as the official start of the Kenny Brooks era inches closer and closer.

Our Coke Play of the Week is a three-peat... And a precursor to a rematch happening this Sunday!

BBN Tonight

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.