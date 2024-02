Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn get you ready for Kentucky vs. Tennessee, with help by the legend, Jack GOOSE Givens! Hear from John Calipari and Adou Thiero ahead of the top-10 showdown in Rupp Arena.

Plus, we fill you in on the latest around Big Blue Nation. Get ready for the senior bowl, plus upcoming outings by Kentucky women's basketball, stunt, tennis and more!

Then, we'll unveil our Coke Play of the Week...