BBN Gameday! MBB vs Texas A&M 1-13-24

Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee will get you ready for the Cats vs. Aggies in College Station. Hear from Jack 'Goose' Given on how Kentucky can deal with Texas A&M's physical style and tough rebounding, and Cameron Mills goes in-depth on why Reed Sheppard is the smartest basketball player in the NCAAs.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.