BBN Gameday - MISSOURI

It's Kentucky vs. Missouri inside Kroger Field, Saturday at 7:30! We have everything you need to get ready for the game, including the latest from Mark Stoops and Eliah Drinkwitz. Jeff Piecoro also joins Christi and Anna to break down some plays and preview the matchup.

Then, Maggie Davis catches up with CJ Conrad to relive the 2018 UK vs. Missouri game and the catch we'll never forget. Plus, LEX18 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck has a special story ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Meet Lt. Col. Tab Brinkman - a University of Kentucky graduate and one of the pilots who's led the flyovers over the stadium before games.

