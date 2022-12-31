Watch Now
BBN Gameday: Music City Bowl Preview Special

Originally aired at 9:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 31, 2022
Music City Bowl Preview Special
Kentucky coaching corner
Hot wings & sings in the Music City
The Year of the Freshman
EXCLUSIVE: Will Levis one-on-one
BBN turns Nashville blue
Live from Nashville, it's BBN Tonight!

It's finally time for the Music City Bowl and Keith Farmer, Anna Tarullo, and Maggie Davis host an hour-long special to get Big Blue Nation ready!

Kentucky football takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes for the second year in a row, but this time it's in BBN's second favorite home.

BBN Tonight talks to head coach Mark Stoops, freshmen break outs, star quarterback Will Levis and more.

