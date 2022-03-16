BBN Gameday NCAA Tournament Preview Show

Welcome to March Madness! We're getting you ready for it by previewing Kentucky's potential path, including the first game against St. Peter's and the potential matchup against Murray State.

Jack GOOSE Givens joins us in the studio to break down the entire bracket and give his insider scoop from the team's final practice in Lexington before they hit the road to Indianapolis for the first weekend.

Oscar Tshiebwe has already won a host of awards this season, and more could be on the way. But what makes him so special is also what he's doing off the court. Tshiebwe, who is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has found a community in the United States and the Big Blue Nation. Keith Farmer has the story.

Davion Mintz earned a spot as a fan favorite for his play and his heart last season. When he came back for his "bonus year," he forever cemented his spot in Big Blue Nation's heart. Maggie Davis sat down with Mintz to tell the story of his second chance at a senior year.

BBN Tonight

Plus, we talk with a UK sports psychologist about the pressures and "mental toughness" of March Madness, and sit down with a few more of the players to get their take on the upcoming stretch of games.

The BBN Tonight and LEX 18 Sports team will be bringing you the latest throughout the NCAA Tournament, so make sure you're following us on social media and watching the show weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.