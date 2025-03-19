BBN Gameday: NCAA Tournament Preview Special

It's the best time of the year, and our entire BBN Gameday crew is here to get you ready for it! Keith Farmer, Maggie Davis and Christi Thomas host our coverage in the studio, where they are joined by Kentucky basketball legend and current UK Sports Network analyst, Jack Givens. Check out what Goose thinks of UK's draw in this year's NCAA Tournament, as well as his behind-the-scenes story about Lamont Butler's injury at the SEC Tournament.

Goose sticks with us in the next segment as we hit the film room with Kentucky's assistant coach, Cody Fueger. Check out three plays the Cats ran (and executed!) already this season.

We're also previewing Kenny Brooks and the women's team's upcoming run in the Big Dance. Hear from Clara Strack about the advantage of getting a top-4 seed, and learn more about Coach Brooks's connection to the opposing coach. Our Kinsey Lee also talks one-on-one with Georgia Amoore ahead of her fifth-straight NCAA Tournament.

BBN Tonight

Then, we're bringing Amari Williams into the fold ahead of his first time experiencing the magic since his freshman season. Keith Farmer talks one-on-one with UK's big man ahead of the Big Dance.

All of this comes on the heels of a historically-good conference season, with the SEC earning a record-breaking 14 bids this year. Hear what Coach Pope has to say about what changes once the post-season rolls around, see where the selection committee may have had a bit of fun with the bracket, and watch Maggie Davis's one-on-one interview with ESPN's Jay Bilas.

Then, it's time to learn more about this men's team... off the court! Travis Perry, Trent Noah and Collin Chandler bring Sarandon Raboin into one of their favorite team-bonding activities: Werewolf!

We also put Big Blue Nation to the test last week in Nashville, when Maggie took her "Mark Pope pop quiz" to Broadway. How well have you been listening to Coach this year?! Watch the full segment here.

BBN Tonight

For more on the Kentucky basketball programs and all of the Wildcats, join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.