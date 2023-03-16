Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday NCAA Tournament Preview Special (3-15-23)

3-15 NCAA TOURNAMENT PREVIEW SPECIAL PUSH - TONIGHT.jpg
LEX 18
3-15 NCAA TOURNAMENT PREVIEW SPECIAL PUSH - TONIGHT.jpg
Posted at 9:12 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 21:12:07-04
"This team is resilient" (3-15-23)
Who's gonna be "the guy?" (3-15-23)
Oscar Tshiebwe turns to God: 'This year prepared us for March Madness'
Jacob Toppin: The balance of expectations
Getting the inside scoop on Providence (3-15-23)
BBN is ready to hit "Tournament Town" (3-15-23)
Go Cats! (3-15-23)

It's tournament time in the Bluegrass and in Greensboro! The Wildcats are in place and so are we. We talk one-on-one with Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin as they hope to help
lead the Wildcats to banner number nine.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community