BBN GAMEDAY NCAA Tournament Preview Special 3-19-24

Posted at 10:29 PM, Mar 19, 2024
BBN Gameday NCAA Tournament Preview Special (3-19-24)
Basketball Bench Fun (3-19-24)
Meaningful time with Tre Mitchell (3-19-24)
Goose + Tom at Coach Cal's (3-19-24)
One-on-one with Greg Kempe (3-19-24)
All in the Family: A Big Blue Lesson in Sheppard Family stats (3-19-24)
A look at the brackets (3-19-24)

Christi Thomas and Eli Gehn are in studio in Lexington with Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in Pittsburgh for our BBN Gameday NCAA Tournament Preview Special. Hear from Coach Calipari and the team with their thoughts on their draw, excitement for March, and more.

Learn about the team's favorite bench celebrations and how this close-knit group comes up with their sideline shenanigans.

And a group of first graders in Northern Kentucky have been inspired by Kentucky basketball and the Sheppard family. See how they're using Reed, Stacy, and Jeff to learn about math.

John Calipari and Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe are long friends, hear from both of them on facing each other.

And we're joined by Jack Givens and Tom Leach to get their take on the brackets.

