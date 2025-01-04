BBN Gameday: SEC Basketball Preview Special

In this special half-hour episode, we get you ready for the gauntlet of SEC play. Keith Farmer, Maggie Davis and Christi Thomas recap Kentucky's non-conference schedule, look ahead to league competition, and discuss the start of the Mark Pope Era.

Coach Pope and his staff - Associate Head Coach Alvin Brooks III, Assistant Coach Cody Fueger and Assistant Coach Jason Hart - sit down with Maggie and Keith to dive into the start of their tenure in Lexington.

Plus, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart weighs in on the start of a new era of Kentucky basketball.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.