BBN Gameday SEC Tournament Preview Special

Originally aired live on LEX 18 News
BBN Gameday
Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 18:06:29-05
BBN Gameday: SEC Tournament Preview Special full episode (3-11-22)
The latest from Tampa (3-11-22)
BBN takes over Tampa (3-11-22)
UK Players Preview the Post-Season (3-11-22)
AWARDS SEASON!! (3-11-22)
UK vs. Vandy PREDICTIONS (3-11-22)

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn are live in Tampa, Florida to preview Kentucky's upcoming run in the SEC Tournament. Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas host in the studio.

The Big Blue Nation is taking over Tampa. Hear from a few of the fans in attendance, including Reggie Hanson and Fran Curci!

Hear from John Calipari and Jerry Stackhouse ahead of UK vs. Vandy. Plus, Maggie Davis sits down for exclusive interviews with Davion Mintz, Kellan Grady and Lance Ware.

Stick around for our Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game predictions!

