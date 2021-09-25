BBN Gameday: SOUTH CAROLINA

It's football time in the Bluegrass! Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas get you ready for the 7:00 p.m. game. Hear from Kash Daniel, Mark Stoops, JJ Weaver, Yusuf Corker and Shane Beamer. Former Kentucky quarterback and current UK Sports Network analyst Dusty Bonner joins Anna and Christi in the studio to preview the game.

We'll also get you up-to-date on the latest and greatest from around the world of UK Athletics, including what other teams are competing this weekend.

BBN Tonight

And don't leave before you see our Coke Play of the Week - it's one you don't want to miss!

Watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on the official station of UK Athletics, LEX18 News, or anytime on BBNTonight.com