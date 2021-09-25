Watch
BBN Gameday: SOUTH CAROLINA

LEX18
BBN Gameday
Posted at 9:05 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 09:05:15-04
BBN Gameday 9-25-21
BBN Gameday: SOUTH CAROLINA (9-25-21)
BBN Gameday: Dusty Bonner previews USC (9-25-21)
BBN Gameday: Defensive preview (9-25-21)
BBN Gameday: other updates (9-25-21)
BBN Gameday: Coke Play of the Week (9-25-21)

It's football time in the Bluegrass! Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas get you ready for the 7:00 p.m. game. Hear from Kash Daniel, Mark Stoops, JJ Weaver, Yusuf Corker and Shane Beamer. Former Kentucky quarterback and current UK Sports Network analyst Dusty Bonner joins Anna and Christi in the studio to preview the game.

We'll also get you up-to-date on the latest and greatest from around the world of UK Athletics, including what other teams are competing this weekend.

UK SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL COMPARISON

And don't leave before you see our Coke Play of the Week - it's one you don't want to miss!

